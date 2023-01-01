Couple thankful to ring in new year in Knoxville

Malisa Dukart, a visitor traveling from North Dakota to see her boyfriend, is grateful to experience New Year’s in Knoxville.
A couple sit on a bench at World's Fair Park on New Year's Eve Saturday.
A couple sit on a bench at World's Fair Park on New Year's Eve Saturday.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight.

Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.

“Many people take great pains into producing this event to make sure that it is absolutely perfect for tonight and everything goes off without a hitch,” Brewer said.

This year marks the second time that the park has hosted the event. Live music, axe throwing and fireworks will be expected. According to Brewer, she expects more than 5,000 people to attend.

Malisa Dukart, a visitor traveling from North Dakota to see her boyfriend, said this is their first time celebrating New Year’s together in Knoxville.

“To experience fireworks on New Year’s Eve outside, in a sweatshirt, with my boyfriend is very exciting,” Dukart said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
‘One more time’ | Vol to enter NFL draft after Orange Bowl
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
LAKE FILE
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
French’s Mustard releases orange bottle ahead of UT appearance in Orange Bowl
French’s Mustard releases orange bottle ahead of UT appearance in Orange Bowl

Latest News

Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
A mix of sun and clouds for New Year's Day
A mix of sun and clouds around for New Year’s Day
Rain returns for the new year
A mix of sun and clouds around for New Year’s Day
LAKE FILE
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake