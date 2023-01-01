Couple thankful to ring in new year in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight.

Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.

“Many people take great pains into producing this event to make sure that it is absolutely perfect for tonight and everything goes off without a hitch,” Brewer said.

This year marks the second time that the park has hosted the event. Live music, axe throwing and fireworks will be expected. According to Brewer, she expects more than 5,000 people to attend.

Malisa Dukart, a visitor traveling from North Dakota to see her boyfriend, said this is their first time celebrating New Year’s together in Knoxville.

“To experience fireworks on New Year’s Eve outside, in a sweatshirt, with my boyfriend is very exciting,” Dukart said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.