‘Frank & Beans’ get fairytale ending

Frank and Beans will now get their forever home.
Frank and Beans will now get their forever home.(Fairytails Pet Adoptions)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s happy trails for two long-time foster pups who were rescued after deadly flooding rocked eastern Kentucky this summer.

The two shepherd mixes were brought to FairyTails Pet Adoptions on August 20th from Kentucky River Regional shelter and named Frank and Beans.

Since then, not one single adoption application was submitted for them. They’ve spent their days with a foster family recovering from wounds suffered to their snout after their mouths were taped shut.

The organization posted to social media hoping for a Christmas miracle.

That’s where Santa steps in.

Keith Johnson is a retired firefighter New York City firefighter who battled 9/11.

In a recent visit to Lexington, doing charitable work with the Catholic Action Center, he heard the story of Frank and Beans and insisted on meeting them.

As all fairytales go, they instantly fell in love.

On Friday, they loaded up and 5 a.m. and headed by car to their forever home in New York.

The three have been through a lot but will live out their days and make new memories, together.

FairyTails Pet Adoptions in Winchester will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 8-5. They are selling commemorative Frank and Beans T-shirts as a fundraiser.

They are located at 6049 Lexington Road and can be reached at 859-744-7729 and tell WKYT they rescued and adopted 375 dogs in 2022.

