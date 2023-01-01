Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A home is severely damaged after a fire on New Year’s Eve, according to Sevierville Fire Department officials.

At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, SFD and Pigeon Forge Fire Department crews were sent to a home off of Broadview Drive for a fire.

When crews arrived, they found huge flames coming from the roof of the home.

Fire crews began to fight the fire interiorly and discovered that the fire had spread from an interior room into the attic.

SFD officials said the fire was under control within 25 minutes. A total of 18 firefighters responded and cleared the scene within four hours.

No injuries were reported, according to SFD officials.

For Release 12/31/22 Sevierville Fire Department responds to Residential Structure Fire At approximately 20:48... Posted by Sevierville Fire Department on Sunday, January 1, 2023

