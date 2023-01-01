Staying warm to start the week, rain and storms ahead Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Above average temperatures continue as we head into the first week of 2023, but we are going to see changes slowly arriving for the second half of the week. Rain chances quickly increase as we head into Tuesday ahead of our next cold front and a few thunderstorms are possible heading into Tuesday night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Patchy dense fog will once again be an issue as we head into the overnight and into Monday morning as we continue to be in a mild and muggy pattern. Temperatures will be slow to fall thanks to partly cloudy skies and fog developing through the night. Most areas wake up to the middle 40s to start the day before the warming trend continues into the afternoon.

Sunshine will mix with cloud cover through the afternoon and coupled with winds out of the southwest it will help to propel temperatures into the middle and upper 60s during the afternoon. A few stray showers are possible heading through the day, so if you have plans to head out pack the umbrella just to be safe with a few light showers and sprinkles ahead.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances really increase starting Tuesday as rounds of showers and downpours push through. A few storms are possible heading into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning bringing heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Rain totals will be decent with most areas between 1-2 inches with a few pockets a little higher. Temperatures remain warm however with upper 60s close to 70 for Tuesday.

We’ll get back to a more normal pattern with temperatures in the upper 40s for the second half of the week. Sunshine will return, but a few mountain snow showers are possible Thursday into Friday as we begin to dry out.

Rain chances quickly return starting Tuesday (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.