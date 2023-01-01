UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Year’s Day will always be special for these East Tennessee parents who welcomed their baby girl into the world just a few hours after midnight.

Whitley Rae Fatheree was the first baby girl born at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in the new year. Parents Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree are already making 2023 special.

Whitley Rae Fatheree was born at 2:58 a.m. on New Year’s Day and weighed 6 lbs and 8 ounces. The New Year’s baby was delivered by Dr. Welch-Charles with the assistance of nurses Kathleen Thompson and Megan Binns.

