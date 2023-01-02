Actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”(Source: Walt Disney Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said Sunday.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rice King restaurant on Kingston Pike
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their baby girl, Whitley Rae Fatheree, into the...
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
A couple sit on a bench at World's Fair Park on New Year's Eve Saturday.
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
LAKE FILE
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20's and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on...
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

Latest News

Dozens of Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine, and a missile struck a children's...
Ukraine: New year marked by Russian drone attacks
Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight.
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
Sevierville Fire Department crews were on the scene within six minutes.
Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint