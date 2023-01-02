Cleanup begins after record crowd watches Music City Note Drop


By Michael Warrick
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup is underway after a record crowd watched the Music City Note Drop at Bicentennial Mall State Park on Sunday night.

The rain headed toward Middle Tennessee on Monday night is not going to help in the cleanup efforts.

It’s a big project restoring the park to normal after a record 210,000 people estimated to have attended the celebration made it their dance floor Saturday night.

The crowd is a record for Nashville. The previous record was 200,000 set before the pandemic in 2019.

If you were at Bicentennial Mall on Saturday, you know it was a muddy night.

On Sunday workers were busy bringing down the stage and fan fare at the park, which is closed to the public.

That was a bummer for Valeria Sanchez-Lucas, who came out with her family to start the new year with their resolution to be more active.

“Not only did we want to come enjoy the nice weather and start walking, but also kind of wanted to see what else maybe to see from last night,” Sanchez-Lucas said.

She and her family decided to stay home and watch the Music Note Drop on TV.

They were turned away on Sunday as workers begin restoring the park.

