Expert advice on sticking to your New Year’s financial resolutions

Total all assets and debt to get a clear financial picture
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Making a financial resolution and keeping it are two very different things. According to a University of Scranton study, 60% of respondents had stopped keeping their New Year’s resolutions within six months.

Danetha Doe, the creator of Money & Mimosas, said there are three steps you can take to keep your money resolution realistic and attainable.

Pick one money goal to achieve this year: Is it save more? Invest more? Pay down debt? If so, how much. Write it down. Doe said focusing on one goal will make it more likely that you will achieve it.

Do a money clarity exercise: Total all of your assets and debt to get an accurate picture of where you stand. Then, compare that to where you want to be at the end of the year and build a plan on how to get there.

Know the reason for your goal: Does said during discouraging times this will keep you on track. She said staying motivated is essential to reaching your goal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rice King restaurant on Kingston Pike
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their baby girl, Whitley Rae Fatheree, into the...
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
A couple sit on a bench at World's Fair Park on New Year's Eve Saturday.
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
LAKE FILE
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20's and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on...
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

Latest News

Expert advice on sticking to your New Year’s financial resolutions
Roane County High School band had the opportunity to perform in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl
The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the killing of a Florida couple.
$10K reward offered for information in killing of Florida couple