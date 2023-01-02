First Alert for messy evening commute with heavy rain and storms Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing heavy rain and a few stronger storms during the evening commute. Showers linger into Wednesday with cold air arriving by Thursday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds stick around tonight with the chance for a stray shower or two. We’ll only drop to about 54 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Rain coverage increases Tuesday, with spotty rain early then an 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms for the evening commute and that WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Wind gusts increase 20 to 30 mph at times Tuesday into Wednesday, as the cold front moves in. We’ll top out around 69 degrees, just ahead of the afternoon batch of rain and that First Alert from 3 to 7 PM.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re monitoring the back edge of this front’s final batch of rain for Wednesday morning, so the morning commute could be messy as well. We’ll collect half an inch to an inch of rain, and isolated higher amounts. Wednesday is still around 64 degrees, with spotty afternoon showers, then the colder air slides in Wednesday night and we drop to the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we end the week with highs back in the 40s and stray mountaintop snowfall. A few rain showers return Saturday, then spotty snow showers are possible in our higher elevations Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.