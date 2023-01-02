Lady Vols roll past Tide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols never trailed in cruising to an 89-76 victory over Alabama in front of a crowd of 8,214 in Thompson-Boling Arena on News Years Day.

It was a milestone win for the Lady Vols who recorded the program’s 500th win at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols (10-6, 2-0 SEC) shot 54 percent on the day with four players landing in double figures and three setting new season highs. Senior Rickea Jackson was the top scorer for UT with 22 on the day, while junior Tess Darby, sophomore Jillian Hollingshead and graduate Jordan Walker all posted season bests with 16, 15 and 15, respectively. Senior Jordan Horston narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and a career-high-tying nine assists.

Tennessee wins its third straight game and 8th out of their last 10 while snapping Alabama’s 10-game win streak.

For the fourth time this season, Tennessee had four players finish in double figures. Rickea Jackson was UT’s top-scorer (22) against Alabama, while Tess Darby (16) and Jordan Horston (15) each set new season highs, and Jillian Hollingshead tied her career high (15).

The Lady Vols out-rebounded UA 33-21, resulting in 16 second-chance points. Tennessee has now won the rebounding battle in 12 of 16 games this season, including 10 of the past 11.

Tennessee will continue SEC play at home, hosting Mississippi State on Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. ET contest that will be streamed on SECN+.

