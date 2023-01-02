Morgan County sheriff asking for help in ‘severe animal cruelty case’

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help investigating “a severe animal cruelty case.”

The incident happened in the Burville Community sometime on Dec. 26 or 27.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators are interested in any suspicious activity in the area of the “Bone Camp” bridge on Burville Road, such as cars parked by the bridge or people on foot around the bridge.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 346-0911 (option five) or (423) 346-6262.

