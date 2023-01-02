Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to conduct a welfare check. Erland said a man who lived at the home had previous domestic-related threats.

It was reported that several young children were in the home and that the man had multiple guns, according to Erland.

When officers arrived, the man saw officers, went back inside the house and refused to come to the door. Negotiators and co-responders were then called to the house.

After “length” negotiations, the man and children came out of the house. The children were not injured, and the man was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for medical evaluation.

