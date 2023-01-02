New partnership aims to crack down on gun violence in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homicides have been on the rise in Knoxville for the past few years. Now, city leaders are taking additional steps to try and reduce the violence.

Data shows that there were 112 homicides in Knoxville since the start of 2020, the highest three-year total in the last decade.

In an effort to reduce violence, the City of Knoxville is partnering with the Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction, known as the Violence Reduction Center.

“Knoxville’s goal, and what the VRC is trying to help Knoxville with, is saving lives,” said Thomas Abt, Founding Director of the VRC.

The VRC is based out of the University of Maryland and just opened in November 2022. Abt said he has worked with other cities in the past, like Oakland and Philadelphia.

“All of the strategies that we’re recommending in Knoxville have been tried elsewhere and have been successful,” Abt said. “They’re not always successful, but they have a good track record of success.”

Abt said the main strategy is to focus on the small number of people that are responsible for a large portion of crimes.

That scenario is true in Knoxville. Data shows that from 2019 through 2021, gangs were responsible for nearly half of all gun violence incidents.

The other strategies involve creating fair punishments and rewards to change people’s behavior and working with leaders in communities most impacted by gun violence.

“Focus, balance and fairness,” Abt said. “If you can do those three things, you can be successful in saving lives.”

Abt believes reducing all shootings by 10% every year is a realistic goal for Knoxville, one where people will see a noticeable difference over time.

It’s still early in the process. Abt said he has suggested plans to city leaders that were met positively, but they still have to work out a few details before any policy or initiative becomes official.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.