Officer-involved shooting under investigation

The shooting in Cheatham County sent two people to the hospital.
The shooting in Cheatham County sent two people to the hospital.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police chase in Cheatham County Sunday night ended with two suspects in the hospital.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office public information officer says shots were fired after two suspects led one of their deputies on a pursuit. Investigators say one of the suspects got hurt in a car accident before the shooting. The other suspect in the car got shot in the leg by a deputy after getting out of his car and reaching for his waistband, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. This happened near the Old Clarksville Pike and Randy Road intersection.

“At 9:24 PM, a Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting. He hit one suspect in the thigh. Both suspects have been transported to the hospital,” said Misty Keenan from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. “I do know it’s not fatal. They will be okay and the officer is okay.”

The TBI is now investigating. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects were armed.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rice King restaurant on Kingston Pike
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their baby girl, Whitley Rae Fatheree, into the...
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
A couple sit on a bench at World's Fair Park on New Year's Eve Saturday.
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
LAKE FILE
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20's and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on...
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

Latest News

Warm and mostly dry today, ahead a cold front Tuesday with a First Alert for the evening commute
Warm and mostly dry today, ahead a cold front Tuesday with a First Alert for the evening commute
The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in...
Police find three shooting victims at Knoxville rap concert
wsmv officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Man arrested, charged with burglary and arson