Police find three shooting victims at Knoxville rap concert

Knoxville Police were called to a shooting early Monday morning finding three shot.
The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in...
The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in North Knoxville.(WVLT / WBXX)
By David Sikes
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in North Knoxville.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and located three gunshot victims, they were each transported to the UT Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway
My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway(WVLT / WBXX)

The investigation so far has revealed that a rap concert was being held at My Canna Buds, and an altercation occurred during the concert and shots were fired, likely by numerous individuals police say.

Officers say that multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, and numerous witnesses and possible suspects were detained for further investigation.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rice King restaurant on Kingston Pike
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their baby girl, Whitley Rae Fatheree, into the...
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
A couple sit on a bench at World's Fair Park on New Year's Eve Saturday.
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
LAKE FILE
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20's and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on...
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

Latest News

Warm and mostly dry today, ahead a cold front Tuesday with a First Alert for the evening commute
Warm and mostly dry today, ahead a cold front Tuesday with a First Alert for the evening commute
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Man arrested, charged with burglary and arson
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick
Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight.
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023