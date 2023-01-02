Police find three shooting victims at Knoxville rap concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in North Knoxville.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and located three gunshot victims, they were each transported to the UT Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway (WVLT / WBXX)

The investigation so far has revealed that a rap concert was being held at My Canna Buds, and an altercation occurred during the concert and shots were fired, likely by numerous individuals police say.

Officers say that multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, and numerous witnesses and possible suspects were detained for further investigation.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

