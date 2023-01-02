Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel

The victims are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West Tennessee.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a downtown Nashville hotel.

Police said the murder-suicide happened Monday afternoon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on 4th Avenue North. The victims are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West Tennessee.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

