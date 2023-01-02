Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a downtown Nashville hotel.

Police said the murder-suicide happened Monday afternoon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on 4th Avenue North. The victims are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West Tennessee.

Homicide detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide inside a room at the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Ave N. The victims are believed to be boyfriend-girlfriend from West TN. pic.twitter.com/8Xv7nv5pfZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 2, 2023

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

