Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl
They had several days of practices and performances for the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl festivities.
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, one East Tennessee high school band took the spotlight.
The band from Roane County High School was in Atlanta over the weekend for the Peach Bowl festivities. The group had several days of practice and performances before the big day.
On Dec. 29, 2022, the band performed in the National Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Music Festival and Field Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
They marched in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Parade and performed at the Fan Fest in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday.
When the team wasn’t performing or practicing, the students enjoyed some downtime at local tourist destinations.
