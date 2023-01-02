Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl

They had several days of practices and performances for the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl festivities.
Roane County High School band had the opportunity to perform in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, one East Tennessee high school band took the spotlight.

The band from Roane County High School was in Atlanta over the weekend for the Peach Bowl festivities. The group had several days of practice and performances before the big day.

On Dec. 29, 2022, the band performed in the National Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Music Festival and Field Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They marched in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Parade and performed at the Fan Fest in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday.

When the team wasn’t performing or practicing, the students enjoyed some downtime at local tourist destinations.

