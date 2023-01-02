TBI: Man arrested, charged with burglary and arson

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the Decatur County Fire Department conducted a joint investigation on Sunday morning, leading to the arrest of one man.

Kris Warner, 64, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary and arson in connection with three structure fires.

Two business fires in the 200 block of North Pleasant Street and a house fire on East White Oak Street were investigated and found to be intentionally set by Warner.

Agents obtained warrants for Warner, charging him with four counts of burglary and three counts of arson. Warner is being held at the Decatur County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

