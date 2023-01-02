TBI: Man arrested, charged with burglary and arson

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a man who intentionally set several structure fires, according to TBI
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the Decatur County Fire Department conducted a joint investigation on Sunday morning, leading to the arrest of one man.

Kris Warner, 64, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary and arson in connection with three structure fires.

Two business fires in the 200 block of North Pleasant Street and a house fire on East White Oak Street were investigated and found to be intentionally set by Warner.

Agents obtained warrants for Warner, charging him with four counts of burglary and three counts of arson. Warner is being held at the Decatur County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rice King restaurant on Kingston Pike
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their baby girl, Whitley Rae Fatheree, into the...
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
A couple sit on a bench at World's Fair Park on New Year's Eve Saturday.
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
LAKE FILE
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20's and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on...
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

Latest News

Warm and mostly dry today, ahead a cold front Tuesday with a First Alert for the evening commute
Warm and mostly dry today, ahead a cold front Tuesday with a First Alert for the evening commute
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick
Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight.
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
Sevierville Fire Department crews were on the scene within six minutes.
Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire