Tennessee’s Orange Bowl most watched since 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Orange Bowl against Clemson was the most watched since 2017, according to ESPN. 8.6 million people turned in to watch the Vols defeat the Clemson Tigers.

The game was the most watched non-semi Orange Bowl since Wisconsin and Miami faced off in 2017. It was also the best standalone New Year’s Six game since 2017, only surpassed by the Cotton Bowl between the University of Southern California and Ohio State University.

A crowd of 63, 912 at Hard Rock Stadium saw No. 6 Vols win the 89th Orange Bowl with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson Tigers.

Quarterback Joe Milton III won the Most Valuable Player award during the celebrations. Here’s a play-by-play of the victory.

