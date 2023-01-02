Warm and mostly dry today, ahead a cold front Tuesday with a First Alert for the evening commute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a great day to enjoy the warmth, ahead of bands of heavier rain and some storms. A cold front’s timing triggers a First Alert Weather day for the Tuesday evening commute. Then cooler air returns to end the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have dense fog ahead of increasing clouds, with a low around 40 degrees. The increasing clouds can nudge up the temperatures.

While it’s a mostly cloudy day, with a 10% coverage in rain developing, it’s a great day to enjoy the warmth one more time. We’re topping out around 67 degrees, with a good breeze out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

We’ll stick with clouds and stray rain tonight, with a low of only 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday evening commute (WVLT)

Rain coverage increases Tuesday, with spotty rain early then an 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms for the evening commute and that WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Wind gusts increase 20 to 30 mph at times Tuesday into Wednesday, as the cold front moves in. We’ll top out around 69 degrees, just ahead of the afternoon batch of rain and that First Alert from 3 to 7 PM.

We’re monitoring the back edge of this front’s final batch of rain for Wednesday morning, so the morning commute could be messy as well. We’ll collect a half an inch to an inch of rain, and isolated higher amounts. Wednesday is still around 64 degrees, with spotty afternoon showers, then the colder air slides in Wednesday night and we drop the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we end the week with highs back in the 40s, and stray mountaintop snowfall. A few rain showers return Saturday, then spotty snow showers are possible in our higher elevations Saturday night into Sunday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.