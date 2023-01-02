Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high

Injectable drugs WeGovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are commonly used for weight loss, but insurance companies aren’t covering the costs.
Injectable drugs WeGovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are commonly used for weight loss, but insurance companies aren’t covering the costs.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anti-obesity drugs are growing in popularity across the United States. Weekly injectable medications WeGovy and Ozempic have been approved by the FDA to treat weight loss. Mounjaro, a diabetes drug like Ozempic, is on the FDA fast track to treat obesity.

“There’s always risks and benefits we have to think about with every medication. Most of the benefits by far outweigh any of the risks,” said endocrinologist, Dr. Karl Nadolsky. Nadolsky is also a Diplomate with the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

The drugs replicate a hormone found in the intestines that make users feel fuller longer. Some have suffered gastrointestinal side effects, but they often subside.

“These just have much more profound weight loss benefits. They’re also a lot more expensive,” said Nadolsky.

Many insurance companies do not view obesity as a disease that must be treated, even though it can lead to heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Without insurance, this generation of medication costs about $1,300 monthly. With insurance approval, most can be purchased for $25 monthly.

Obesity is a complex health issue, according to Dr. Nadolsky. He wants our country’s health system to take the condition more seriously.

“There’s still too many people, including doctors, personal trainers, dieticians, that say move more, eat less. That whole thing. That’s not helpful. That’s like telling people with depression to just go feel better,” said Nadolsky.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rice King restaurant on Kingston Pike
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their baby girl, Whitley Rae Fatheree, into the...
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
A couple sit on a bench at World's Fair Park on New Year's Eve Saturday.
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20's and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on...
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride
LAKE FILE
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

Latest News

Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of the...
Tennessee’s Orange Bowl most watched since 2017
Knoxville partners with ‘Violence Reduction Center” to try and reduce gun violence
New partnership aims to crack down on gun violence in Knoxville
Heavy rain and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening
First Alert for messy evening commute with heavy rain and storms Tuesday