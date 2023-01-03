Cold front’s rain and storms move in today and tonight

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks gusty downpours and when the temperatures tumble back down.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s still a warm day, but that clashes with the colder air on the way creating bands of heavier rain and storms. The greatest coverage of our area today comes with the afternoon commute, warranting a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for messy roads.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly cloudy with spotty rain developing this morning. We had early morning lows, as warmer air is funneling in. Some dropping to the 40s to around 50 further north and east, but warmer air is pushing in already leaving most of us closer to 60 to start the day.

Rain coverage increases Tuesday, with spotty rain in the morning, then scattered rain and storms midday, then an 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms for the afternoon to evening commute and that WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Wind gusts increase 20 to 30 mph at times Tuesday into Wednesday, with some stronger storms picking up closer to 40 mph gusts. We top out around 72 degrees, just ahead of the afternoon batch of rain moving onto the Plateau around the 1 PM hour and then spreading out by 3 PM and still some downpours until around 7 PM.

Tonight, we’ll see another batch of rain and storms with an 80% coverage. This drops back to scattered rain around sunrise to shortly there after, with a low only around 59 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll collect around 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, with isolated lower amounts and isolated 2+ inch rainfall.

Rain coverage becomes more isolated by midday and then clouds gradually breakup, with a high of 66 degrees.

The cooler air moves in Wednesday evening, so we’ll drop to around 40 by Thursday morning and then Thursday afternoon is partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times with a high of 54 degrees. A stray snow shower is possible in the mountains Thursday night, with a low of 32 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a few light showers return to our area Saturday to Saturday night. Afternoon temperatures are around 50 degrees, and the highs back in the 30s. We could see a few snow showers in the higher elevations again Saturday night.

