East Tenn. man loses 200 pounds, hopes to inspire others

Jason Lyles lost more than 200 pounds since 2018, despite a heart attack on the treadmill.
Trying to lose weight in the new year? Jason Lyles lost more than 200 pounds since 2018, despite a heart attack
By John Pirsos
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time to make those New Year’s resolutions. Jason Lyles hopes to inspire others who are looking to lose weight.

Lyles used to weigh 526 pounds and was diagnosed with diabetes.

“I let myself go and get this big. I can get myself out of this and get back to where I need to be,” said Lyles, who has been a regular at Maryville Planet Fitness since 2018.

Lyles has made incredible strides since, but there have been hurdles along the way.

“I lost my first 100 pounds and had a heart attack back there on the treadmill,” Lyles said.

He said it was a widow maker heart attack. There was a blockage in his heart’s biggest artery, and he believes it would have killed him had he not been active.

“There was a time that I was scared, but then I got mad at myself for the fear I was allowing myself to have,” he said.

Lyles has been in the gym ever since. In total, he’s down a little more than 200 pounds.

The key for new gym goers is to just keep going, according to Lyles.

“There’s times I pull up, I’m hoping the plumbing’s busted, so I don’t have to come in here,” Lyles said. “But I keep showing up.”

Getting in the gym might be one of your New Year’s resolutions. A trainer with Planet Fitness said the key to sticking with it is to be patient.

“Taking it one day at a time creates the habit itself,” said Alyssa Latham, Fitness Training Support Manager. “And making it a habit creates consistency, even after January and the ‘new year, new me’ wears off.”

Lyles said he’s been following an inspirational quote during his journey, “Love yourself enough to want it, hate yourself enough do it.”

Lyles said it’s been a challenging road, but it’s all been worth it and he has no plans of stopping.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Knoxville Police Department responds
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home
The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in...
Police find three shooting victims at Knoxville rap concert

Latest News

Santiago Vescovi
No. 8 Vols host Mississippi State in SEC home opener
Powell Boom
Unexplained Powell Boom
Trying to lose weight in the new year? Jason Lyles lost more than 200 pounds since 2018,...
East Tennessee man loses 200 pounds; now he’s trying to inspire others
First Alert for heavy rain and storms this evening
First Alert for heavy rain and storms this evening, rain and storms continue overnight