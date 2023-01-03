First Alert for heavy rain and storms this evening, rain and storms continue overnight

Heavy Rain And Storms Moving In Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather day for heavy rain and isolated stronger storms this afternoon and evening. MORE: https://bit.ly/3WXTKK4 Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues as heavy rain and storms push through the region creating a messy evening commute. Rain and a few storms linger overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Widespread rain and storms continue this afternoon to evening with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The evening commute could be messy at times with the heavy rain and gusty winds. Wind gusts increase 20 to 30 mph at times Tuesday into Wednesday, with some stronger storms picking up closer to 40 mph gusts.

Tonight, we’ll see another batch of rain and storms with an 80% coverage. This drops back to scattered rain around sunrise to shortly thereafter, with a low of only around 59 degrees. We’ll collect around 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, with isolated lower amounts and isolated 2+ inch rainfall.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain coverage becomes more isolated by midday Wednesday and then clouds gradually break up, with a high of 66 degrees.

The cooler air moves in Wednesday evening, so we’ll drop to around 40 by Thursday morning, and then Thursday afternoon is partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times with a high of 54 degrees. A stray snow shower is possible in the mountains Thursday night, with a low of 32 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a few light showers return to our area Saturday to Saturday night. Afternoon temperatures are around 50 degrees, and the lows are back in the 30s. We could see a few snow showers in the higher elevations again Saturday night.

