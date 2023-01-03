Hamlin’s collapse spotlights importance of AEDs

In Tennessee, AEDs are mandated at all schools after a 13-year-old in Blount County died of cardiac arrest.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a Buffalo Bills player collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a new spotlight shined on the need for Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

Rhonda Harrill lost her 13-year-old son to cardiac arrest in 2009. He was practicing basketball at Eagleton Middle School.

“He ran back up the court, and that’s when he kind of stopped. Tanner wasn’t the type to stop. If he was sick, he kept playing anyways, regardless. The coach told him to sit down, and the next thing they noticed, he was on the floor,” said Harrill.

Tanner died soon after he collapsed. Harrill believes an AED may have saved his life.

“As a parent, you’re thinking, ‘At least if they had tried, I would have an answer,’” she said.

State Senator and cardiothoracic surgeon, Richard Briggs, believes the Hamlin incident demonstrates just how important AEDs are.

“We always think of those being used if someone is having a heart attack, and it certainly could be used to rescue them. But this is a perfect case where someone would need a defibrillator,” said Briggs.

Briggs is in favor of AEDs anywhere large crowds gather.

“They can be life-saving, not only for athletes but all the people attending,” he said.

Tanner’s Law was mandated in 2019. Since then, Harrill has heard of many different instances that the law saved lives.

