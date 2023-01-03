‘Heartbreaking to see‘ | Titans react to Hamlin’s injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The football community is reeling after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans gathered for discussion and prayer for the defensive back who is in critical condition.

“Everyone was just in shock and wanted to be a part of something. We’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” Titans wide receiver Robert Woods said. “We’re really just waiting and praying.”

“Right now, it’s just leaving it in God’s hands and let Him do the work for now,” Woods continued.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital. The next day, the Bills said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

“It was really sad and heartbreaking to see a player go out there and get injured like that,” Woods said.

Offensive linebacker Rashad Weaver is a longtime friend of Hamlin. The two played together at the University of Pittsburgh.

“We didn’t just play together. We are friends,” Weaver said. The two kept in touch after they both entered the NFL draft. Weaver said he checked in with Hamlin regularly.

“We were always interacting, telling each other to keep going,” Weaver said. He broke down as he spoke of his friend.

Hamlin spent five years of college at Pittsburgh — his hometown — and appeared in 48 games for the Panthers over that span. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a senior, was voted a team captain and was picked to play in the Senior Bowl.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021, played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter this year once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury.

By Tuesday evening, a community toy drive organized by Hamlin had surged to nearly $5 million in donations, but the original goal was $2,500.

An update to the GoFundMe said this was the place to support Hamlin.

