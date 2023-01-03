Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers for a K-9 officer that is having emerging medical issues.

Deputy Alex LaRue said his K-9 Zak had been acting differently for the past two days. When LaRue took him to the veterinarian, they found a large mass in his abdomen, according to LaRue.

““If everyone could say a quick prayer for my partner, Zak. He had been acting a little different the past two days, and when I took him to the vet, they found a large mass in his abdomen,” LaRue said.

Zak already had cancer once when he was younger, LaRue said.

Now, KCSO officials and LaRue are asking for prayers that cancer has not returned.

