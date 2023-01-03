Knoxville Public Safety Complex move-in to start in January

North Knoxville’s new 200,000 square-foot safety complex will get its first tenants in January.
North Knoxville's new 200,000 square-foot safety complex will get its first tenants in January.
The city says the $20 million dollar increase is due to COVID-19 shutdowns and supply chain issues
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - North Knoxville’s new 200,000 square-foot safety complex will get its first tenants in January. City officials released an update on the former St. Mary’s Hospital site, saying emergency agencies will be making the move over the next few months.

First to move in will be the Knoxville Fire Department Chief Stan Sharp and his administrative staff. Following that, over the next few months, the Knoxville Police Department, City Court, the back-up E-911 center, the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency and the City Pension System office will make the move to the complex.

“We’re happy and honored to be the first to move in,” said Sharp. “It will be helpful and more efficient to have so many of KFD’s administrative staff operating out of the same location. But there also is going to be a huge benefit in having multiple emergency service providers together in the same complex.”

The City Court will make the move after the Fire Administration. Court sessions are set to move to the new complex by early February.

KPD represents the largest group to move into the Public Safety Complex. That move is going to take a while, because the city needs to make sure police operations are going throughout the full move. As it stands, KPD will be moving in during February and March.

Additionally, after KPD makes the move, the city plans to demolish its current headquarters to make way for a $100 million science and discovery center, to be called the Knoxville Science Museum. The museum will be built and operated by the Clayton Family Foundation.

The Public Safety Complex should be fully occupied by late March or April.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

