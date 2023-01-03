Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

On Monday afternoon, a boom rattled homes in Powell and Halls, but what was it?
People in North Knox are wondering what an unexplained boom was, heard across the area Monday.
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom.

The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was.

”It shook the whole house, it shook everything,” said Keith Hall who lives in Powell. “It shook us. My wife and my mother-in-law were watching TV, and they felt it too. They were unnerved, they didn’t know if it was an attack or what.”

Ring Doorbell footage posted on Facebook shows houses shaking and the audio provides a distinct boom.

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they have not received a single report of loud noises or explosions in North Knox County.

”Very unnerving, didn’t know if a bomb was going off, didn’t know what it was,” said Hall. “At first, we thought it was my daughter who had fallen upstairs so we went rushing upstairs and she was like ‘uh what’s going on,’ so then we looked outside and didn’t see anything, and then we saw posts on Facebook that everyone in the neighborhood had heard it and, yeah, very unnerving.”

The USGS doesn’t have any reports of seismic activity in the region either.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

