No. 8 Vols host Mississippi State in SEC home opener

Tennessee carries a 23-game home win streak into Tuesday’s game against Mississippi State.
Santiago Vescovi
Santiago Vescovi(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After opening conference play with a win last week, No. 8 Tennessee men’s basketball team is back home for its SEC home opener, taking on Mississippi State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee (11-2, 1-0 SEC) opened conference play last week at Ole Miss, capturing a 63-59 comeback road win.

Senior Santiago Vescovi led the way offensively for Tennessee with a season-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, his eighth career 20-point game and second this season.

Sophomore Jonas Aidoo had a standout performance on the boards for Tennessee with a career-high 13 rebounds and eight points in a career-high 29 minutes.

Tennessee carries a 23-game home win streak, which is the sixth-longest home win streak in program history, into Tuesday’s game against Mississippi State.

Ten of those wins have been over SEC opponents. The Vols have won seven of the last eight meetings overall against the Bulldogs, including three straight at home.

Following Tuesday’s SEC home opener, Tennessee is back on the road this weekend, traveling to take on South Carolina Saturday in Columbia. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

