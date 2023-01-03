‘Prayers from Tennessee’: Titans react to collapse of Bills’ Hamlin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After the collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, the players for the Tennessee Titans are reacting to the horrifying incident on Monday night.

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, got to his feet, and then fell backward a second or two later. He was taken off the field by ambulance to a local hospital surrounded by stunned players from both teams.

At 9 p.m., the game was suspended for the rest of Monday night.

Prayers from Tennessee 🙏 https://t.co/FaznhCKgJL — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 3, 2023

What a scary game we love and play! Prayers for Hamlin! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) January 3, 2023

My prayers are with Demar Hamlin and his family! 🙏🏾 — Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin and his safety. I’m at a loss for words. 🙏🏻 — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for @HamlinIsland & his family! 🙏🏽 — Kristian Fulton (@Kriss1_) January 3, 2023

Lord please cover Damar and his family. Praying heavily. — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) January 3, 2023

We can’t pray hard enough 🙏🙏🙏



Perspective… — Dylan Cole (@dylancole31) January 3, 2023

