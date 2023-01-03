‘Prayers from Tennessee’: Titans react to collapse of Bills’ Hamlin


Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin...
Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first half of their game Monday night (Jan. 3) in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After the collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, the players for the Tennessee Titans are reacting to the horrifying incident on Monday night.

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, got to his feet, and then fell backward a second or two later. He was taken off the field by ambulance to a local hospital surrounded by stunned players from both teams.

At 9 p.m., the game was suspended for the rest of Monday night.

