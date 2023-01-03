Retired Lebanon K9 passes away

This is the second K9 that has passed away in less than 2 weeks.
Lebanon PD K9 Ace
Lebanon PD K9 Ace
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department lost another beloved member of its department after K9 Ace had passed away Monday.

Ace passed away with his partner Officer Richard Clark by his side.

Lebanon Police said Ace served with the department from 2015 to 2022 as an explosives detection and tracking K9.

Ace worked many events including the US Senate Debate, 2019 NFL Draft and numerous top tier concerts and conventions.

Lebanon PD said Ace was a staple at the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair and countless other community events in and around Lebanon.

Ace was able to enjoy his final days retired at home with the Clark family.

“K9 Ace will be greatly missed and we want to share our prayers and well wishes to the Clark family during this time,” LPD said in a tweet.

Another K9 with the Lebanon Police Department, Luke, also passed away recently. His death was announced a little less than two weeks ago on Dec. 22.

