Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elvis fans will be in for a treat in Pigeon Forge on Jan. 13, 14 and 15 as an Elvis festival features several dozen tribute artists perform all weekend long.

The Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival will be at the Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge.

Tribute artist, Tim E Hendry, has worked with artists from all over the world to come, perform and share memories of Elvis.

He thinks Pigeon Forge is an untapped market for Elvis entertainment and hopes this becomes a tradition for many years to come.

“We tribute artists are on stage pretending to be Elvis, doing a tribute to Elvis, so we’re mimicking his moves. Elvis did it naturally. He didn’t choreograph anything. He just felt every move, and he just had that audience right there at the palm of his hand every time,” said Hendry.

Five world-champion Elvis tribute artists are a part of the show, and the winner here goes on to compete for a world title as well.

For more information on packages for the entire weekend visit www.smokymountainelvisfestival.com

