University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several buildings on the University of Tennessee campus suffered “major damage” over the holiday break and are now under repair, according to the university’s website.

Most of the buildings affected saw flooding from damaged air handling units and supply lines. The damage has caused the need for cleanup and even affected some building’s elevators.

Of those affected, these buildings were listed by the university as seeing “major damage:”

Blackburn-Furrow Golf Facility

UT Institute for Advanced Materials and Manufacturing

Alpha Chi Omega Sorority

Delta Zeta Sorority

Student Recreational and Fitness Center (TRECS)

North and South Carrick

Greve Hall

Nielsen Physics

Hesler Biology and Greenhouse

Walters Academic Building

Dougherty Engineering

Officials with the university released a statement to staff following the incident, saying that Facilities Services and Public Safety personnel worked 12-hour shifts 24/7 over the break to mediate any damages.

“Even with these proactive measures, there were dozens of leaks that resulted in varying degrees of damage to University buildings. FS staff worked with the various college’s Associate Deans of Research and Facilities to coordinate immediate actions and will continue to work with them on the remediation and restoration prioritization,” the statement said.

Going forward, university officials said they plan to file an insurance claim with the state. They also requested that any staff with damaged equipment reach out as well.

