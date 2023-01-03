University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several buildings on the University of Tennessee campus suffered “major damage” over the holiday break and are now under repair, according to the university’s website.

Most of the buildings affected saw flooding from damaged air handling units and supply lines. The damage has caused the need for cleanup and even affected some building’s elevators.

Of those affected, these buildings were listed by the university as seeing “major damage:”

  • Blackburn-Furrow Golf Facility
  • UT Institute for Advanced Materials and Manufacturing
  • Alpha Chi Omega Sorority
  • Delta Zeta Sorority
  • Student Recreational and Fitness Center (TRECS)
  • North and South Carrick
  • Greve Hall
  • Nielsen Physics
  • Hesler Biology and Greenhouse
  • Walters Academic Building
  • Dougherty Engineering

Officials with the university released a statement to staff following the incident, saying that Facilities Services and Public Safety personnel worked 12-hour shifts 24/7 over the break to mediate any damages.

“Even with these proactive measures, there were dozens of leaks that resulted in varying degrees of damage to University buildings. FS staff worked with the various college’s Associate Deans of Research and Facilities to coordinate immediate actions and will continue to work with them on the remediation and restoration prioritization,” the statement said.

Going forward, university officials said they plan to file an insurance claim with the state. They also requested that any staff with damaged equipment reach out as well.

