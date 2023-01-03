Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker to enter NFL draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker announced his intention to enter the NFL draft.

In his announcement on Twitter, he thanked his coaches, family, teammates and God for helping him in his career.

He joins several of his teammates such as Jalin Hyatt, Byron Young, Darnell Wright, and Princeton Fant as Vol players entering the NFL draft.

“We will always be Vols,” Hooker tweeted.

Hooker ended his college football career early after a season-ending injury in the game against South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.