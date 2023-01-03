Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker to enter NFL draft

Hendon Hooker ended his college football career early after a season-ending injury in the game against South Carolina.
FILE - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) takes a break on the sideline during the second...
FILE - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) takes a break on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 65-24. Hooker was named the Offensive player of the year on the All-SEC team announced Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker announced his intention to enter the NFL draft.

In his announcement on Twitter, he thanked his coaches, family, teammates and God for helping him in his career.

He joins several of his teammates such as Jalin Hyatt, Byron Young, Darnell Wright, and Princeton Fant as Vol players entering the NFL draft.

“We will always be Vols,” Hooker tweeted.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

