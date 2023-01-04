Baby girl inside stolen car injured after suspect crashes

Witnesses confronted the suspect. He ran away on foot, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A baby girl inside a stolen car was injured Tuesday after police say a 15-year-old suspect crashed the vehicle.

The Tullahoma Police Department received a call Tuesday about a vehicle stolen outside the UPS store at 1801 North Jackson St., according to a department media release. Officers later learned an infant girl was inside the car when it was stolen.

Police said witnesses followed the car, which eventually crashed at Brown Street and North Washington Street. Witnesses confronted the suspect, who ran away on foot. Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The infant was treated for minor injuries and released to her parents, according to the release.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Tullahoma Police Department.

