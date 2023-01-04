Blount County veteran wins statewide award for service

Johnny Titlow was honored with the Colonel Aide de Camp award Wednesday night.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After his 26 years of service in the Army, Johnny Titlow has spent his years trying to help other veterans as the commander of VFW 5154 in Blount County.

He has acted as an open listener and friend to many veterans struggling with PTSD and, in many cases, simply in need of someone to talk to.

Wednesday night at the VFW 5154 meeting, Titlow was surprised with the Colonel Aide de Camp award which is the highest honor the governor can give a Tennessee citizen.

“You could give me the medal of honor right now, and I’d take this over that,” said Titlow.

As he took in the surprise, his message to the audience and others was humility while he deflected credit and thanked those who have worked alongside him.

“It’s not about me. It’s about you all,” said Titlow who added that he felt unworthy of the recognition.

However, that humility is the very reason why he was recognized by Representative Jerome Moon from Blount County. With this award, one must be recommended by someone in the Tennessee General Assembly.

“I appreciate this from my whole heart. I really do. This drives me to want to do that much more for my brothers and sisters,” said Titlow.

This is now the second time Titsow has been given this award, with the first time being under the leadership of Governor Ned Ray McWherter.

