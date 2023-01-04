Bringing more joy to the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people make a resolution to start the new year, and that can include changing their attitude on life.

Cindi Cohn lives in Sevier County and is the author of More Joy. She wrote the book after struggles with her own mental health. She climbed out of that dark place and now helps other women who feel stuck in their circumstances transform their mindset so that they can live a life of freedom and joy.

WVLT News spoke to the author and got some advice on how those looking to chin up in the new year can do so.

Some ways to live joyfully from Cohn:

Spruce Up Your Space: If you find yourself feeling down during the holidays, change things up in your immediate surroundings. Decorate your home in bright colors, add decorations to your office and even add some scented candles to release dopamine, lower cortisol and create more peace.

Let Your Inner Child Out: Research suggests that connecting to your inner child as an adult may be beneficial to find healing, restore joy in your life and help you find purpose. Make a snow angel, wrap a gift with too much tape or listen to childhood holiday songs you sang as a youth.

Scatter Joy: Studies have shown that helping others triggers the reward center in our brain creating more joy for everyone. Bake your favorite cookies, or a soup or bread, and give to a neighbor, your postal carrier or anyone in your life. Can’t bake? Bring food cans and blankets to your local pet shelter or homeless shelters.

Mindset Makeover: Research shows that our mindset plays a significant role in how we view our lives. Create a specific holiday gratitude list that will remind you of all you do have this season to feel joyful about.

Go Old School: Studies show that 58% of people say that social media negatively affects their mental health. Take a social media break for the holidays and focus on time with your family, hobbies, and your intentions for the coming year.

You can find Cindi’s book on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.