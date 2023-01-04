Early morning widespread rain quickly exits for your Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the colder air that is on the way.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last batch of rain moves through early, with the rain coverage quickly tapering off by midday today and then we’ll see more sunshine. But, that clearing comes just ahead of the return to a seasonable chill.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Early this morning, the second wave of rain and storms moves through. This drops back to scattered rain around sunrise to shortly there after, with an early low and rising to around 59 degrees by sunrise. In total this system, from yesterday through this morning, we’re collecting around 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, with isolated lower amounts and isolated 2+ inch rainfall.

Rain becomes spotty by midday, with the clouds clearing west to east to reveal more afternoon sunshine for all. We’ll top out around 66 degrees. We’re still breezy today, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph through midday, then gusts closer to 20 mph this afternoon to evening.

The cooler air starts moves in this evening, so temperatures drop a little faster, with a low of 38 degrees by Thursday morning. We’ll see a few passing clouds and patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts with a few clouds, but is a mostly sunny afternoon, with a high of 54 degrees. A few clouds return Thursday evening through the overnight, and a stray snow shower is possible in the mountains Thursday night, with a low of 32 degrees.

A few light showers return to our area late Saturday through Sunday. Afternoon temperatures are around 50 degrees, and the nightly lows are back in the 30s. We could see a few snow showers in the higher elevations again Saturday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll continue to linger around the seasonable upper 40s for highs with a few passing clouds to start next week.

