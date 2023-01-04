Fire completely destroys Knox County home

When Rural Metro Fire crews responded, they found the house engulfed in flames.
A fire completely leveled a Knox County home on Tuesday night.
A fire completely leveled a Knox County home on Tuesday night.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire completely destroyed a Knox County home on Tuesday night, according to a media release from Rural Metro Fire.

At around 7:00 p.m., fire crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Howell Road in northeast Knox County.

When fire crews arrived, they found the house completely engulfed in flames and collapsing.

A perimeter was established to stop the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

“Thankfully, the occupants were able to escape the home without injury,” Rural Metro officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 7:00pm tonight, Rural Metro Fire responded to a single family residential structure fire in the 3000...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

