Fire starts in Pigeon Forge apartment complex

All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, a fire broke out at the Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge, according to Sevier County dispatch.

All Sevier County agencies have responded to help fight the flames.

Dispatch officials said that the fire started in the laundry room.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

