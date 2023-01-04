Fire starts in Pigeon Forge apartment complex
All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge.
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, a fire broke out at the Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge, according to Sevier County dispatch.
All Sevier County agencies have responded to help fight the flames.
Dispatch officials said that the fire started in the laundry room.
This is a developing story.
