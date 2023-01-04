Lady Vol Suarez stepping away from basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper announced Wednesday that redshirt sophomore Marta Suárez will step away from basketball temporarily for personal reasons and return home. The native of Oviedo, Spain, will remain enrolled at UT and continue her studies remotely.

The 6-foot-3 guard/forward has averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 2022-23, appearing in 14 games after missing all of the 2021-22 campaign due to injury. Suárez had a season high of 10 points on Nov. 19 vs. Rutgers in the Battle 4 Atlantis and pulled down a season best of nine rebounds in 32 minutes vs. ninth-ranked Virginia Tech on Dec. 4.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.