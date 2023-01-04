Lady Vol Suarez stepping away from basketball

The redshirt sophomore will remain enrolled at Tennessee.
Lady Vols forward
Lady Vols forward(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper announced Wednesday that redshirt sophomore Marta Suárez will step away from basketball temporarily for personal reasons and return home. The native of Oviedo, Spain, will remain enrolled at UT and continue her studies remotely.

The 6-foot-3 guard/forward has averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 2022-23, appearing in 14 games after missing all of the 2021-22 campaign due to injury. Suárez had a season high of 10 points on Nov. 19 vs. Rutgers in the Battle 4 Atlantis and pulled down a season best of nine rebounds in 32 minutes vs. ninth-ranked Virginia Tech on Dec. 4.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unexplained boom was heard across Halls and Powell, Monday.
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
Deputies say a teacher at Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool was accused of throwing a chair at a...
Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Latest News

Cooler temperatures arrive
Seasonable temperatures with more sunshine to end the week
Walker Merrill
Vols wideout Walker Merrill enters transfer portal
TN National Guard rescues two Appalachian Trail hikers
TN National Guard rescues two Appalachian Trail hikers
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the colder air on the way.
Rain coverage decreasing for your Wednesday