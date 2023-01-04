Major Masters Mix-Up: Invitation on way to right Scott Stallings

Instagram solved the mystery of the Scott Stallings when a Georgia man received a Masters invitation intended for Knoxville pro golfer.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a classic case of mistaken identity. Scott Stallings received an invitation to play in the Masters; however, the invitation went to the wrong man.

The wrong Scott Stallings, a man from Georgia, had an albeit short-lived moment of excitement.

“She opens it u and yells down to me, ‘Honey, you just got invited to the Masters!’” Georgia Scott Stallings said. “And we’re like, ‘oh God, random tickets, this is great.’ We were so excited. We thought they were tickets to attend. But then we read closer and it says no, ‘you’ve been invited to compete, play in the Masters.’ Then we’re like ‘yeah that’s not for us.’”

Instagram soon solved the mystery of the two Stallings, one of them from St. Simons Island, Georgia, the other a three-time PGA Tour winner from Knoxville, Tennessee, who is going to the Masters for the third time.

“This needs to get into the right hands. Make sure you take care of it,” Scott Stallings said. So, he messaged the pro golfer on Instagram.

“We put a lot of personal information on it so he knew it wouldn’t be a scam. But he still responded with a ha ha ha emoji. Basically saying ‘Yeah right, this isn’t real.’' He didn’t believe us,” the Georgia man said.

The two Stallings believe the mixup happened because the Stallings’ were staying in their condo in Saint Simmons, Georgia, next to the golfer’s former sports management office.

Now, Georgia Stallings said only one thing could complete the story. “He’s gonna win the Masters. Yes, the green jacket is going to stop stalling this year,” he said.

The Master’s invitation for Scott Stallings is on its way to the correct one and should reach him later this week.

