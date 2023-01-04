Police say that potholes have caused flat tires on multiple vehicles on I-640
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police say that several potholes on I-640 are impacting commuters between Washington Pike and Rutledge Pike.
Around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, police started getting calls from multiple vehicles early with flat tires after hitting potholes on I-640 east between Broadway and Mall Road near mile marker 7.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.