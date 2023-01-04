Police say that potholes have caused flat tires on multiple vehicles on I-640

Police say that potholes have caused flat tires on multiple vehicles on I-640
By David Sikes
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police say that several potholes on I-640 are impacting commuters between Washington Pike and Rutledge Pike.

Around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, police started getting calls from multiple vehicles early with flat tires after hitting potholes on I-640 east between Broadway and Mall Road near mile marker 7.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unexplained boom was heard across Halls and Powell, Monday.
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Knoxville Police Department responds
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home

Latest News

Police say that potholes have caused flat tires on multiple vehicles on I-640
Police say that potholes have caused flat tires on multiple vehicles on I-640
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the colder air on the way.
Early morning widespread rain quickly exits for your Wednesday
Knox County Sheriff's Office officials asked for prayers for Deputy Alex LaRue and K-9 Officer...
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues
Two people have been charged after a shooting that injured three people in Knoxville.
Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large