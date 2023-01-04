Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies

The chair injured the child, according to deputies.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A preschool teacher in Bedford County was arrested last Wednesday after police say she hit a 3-year-old girl in the head with a chair.

Camryn Faye Hunter, 22, was charged with aggravated child abuse.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Dec. 28 incident happened at Stay N Play Learning Preschool, 1164 Bell Buckle Wartrace Road, in Wartrace. Deputies said Hunter, a teacher at the preschool, threw a chair at the girl for unknown reasons.

The chair hit the girl in the head, which caused bruising and knot on her forehead, according to an arrest report.

Hunter was taken into custody and has since been released on bond.

