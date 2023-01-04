Seasonable temperatures with more sunshine to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain is gone for now as we cool off the next few days. Temperatures are seasonable for the next several days with more sunshine to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see those mostly clear skies throughout the night with some clouds and fog developing by the morning. That cold air filters in tonight as well dropping temperatures to about 38 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday starts with a few clouds, but is a mostly sunny afternoon, with a high of 54 degrees. A few clouds return Thursday evening through the overnight, and a stray snow shower is possible in the mountains Thursday night, with a low of 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few light showers return to our area late Saturday through Sunday. Afternoon temperatures are around 50 degrees, and the nightly lows are back in the 30s. We could see a few snow showers in the higher elevations again Saturday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll continue to linger around the seasonable upper 40s for highs with a few passing clouds to start next week.

