Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Knoxville Police Department responds
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Latest News

Knox County Sheriff's Office officials asked for prayers for Deputy Alex LaRue and K-9 Officer...
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues
Two people have been charged after a shooting that injured three people in Knoxville.
Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large
Johnny Titlow was honored with the Colonel Aide de Camp award Wednesday night.
Blount County veteran wins statewide award for service
A fire completely leveled a Knox County home on Tuesday night.
Fire completely destroys Knox County home