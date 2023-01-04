TN National Guard rescues two Appalachian Trail hikers

A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard rescued two hikers who had become stranded on the Appalachian Trail Saturday, according to a report.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard rescued two hikers who had become stranded on the Appalachian Trail Saturday, according to a report from the state.

Around 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were told that there were two hikers in need of help in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, which is south of Johnson City. The hikers were reportedly stuck in the dark and surrounded by cliffs and drop-offs.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office personnel tried to make the rescue, but could not get to the hikers and called for air assistance, the report said.

Pilots 1st Lt. Samuel Gibson and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andrew Redley, crew chief Staff Sgt. Ryan McKnight, and two flight paramedics, Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani and Staff Sgt. John Sharbel responded to the call around 8 a.m. and found the hikers around 8:45 a.m., the report said. They reportedly took a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

Both hikers were airlifted out and taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries.

