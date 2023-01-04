Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large

Jackie Netterville, 22, and Gino Mickens, 20, have each been charged with one count of reckless endangerment.
WVLT Morning News at 9:00
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a Knoxville shooting that injured three people.

A concert hosted by My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway ended quickly after shots were fired.

Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have each been charged with one count of reckless endangerment, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Mickens was arrested after the shooting after officers discovered he had several outstanding felony warrants out of Florida.

Erland said Netterville is still at large.

A fight broke out before the shooting involving the performer, Memphis-based rapper Finesse2tymes, the owner of My Canna Buds and their respective hired security personnel, according to Erland.

“The KPD was aware of the concert and the potential for violence based on open-source and human intelligence,” Erland said.

Several officers were sent to the area before and during the concert, which allowed officers to respond quickly when shots were fired.

At least seven firearms were recovered from the scene by responding officers.

“I am incredibly thankful for our officers who were deployed in the area and responded immediately after shots were fired,” Chief Paul Noel said. “We are not going to tolerate violence that impacts our community, especially from those who come from outside of our community to perpetrate it.”

Additional charges are possible when the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Knoxville Police Department responds
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Latest News

Knox County Sheriff's Office officials asked for prayers for Deputy Alex LaRue and K-9 Officer...
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues
Johnny Titlow was honored with the Colonel Aide de Camp award Wednesday night.
Blount County veteran wins statewide award for service
A fire completely leveled a Knox County home on Tuesday night.
Fire completely destroys Knox County home
Josiah-Jordan James returns after being sidelined with a knee injury
No. 8 Vols take down Mississippi State in SEC home opener