Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a Knoxville shooting that injured three people.

A concert hosted by My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway ended quickly after shots were fired.

Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have each been charged with one count of reckless endangerment, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Mickens was arrested after the shooting after officers discovered he had several outstanding felony warrants out of Florida.

Erland said Netterville is still at large.

A fight broke out before the shooting involving the performer, Memphis-based rapper Finesse2tymes, the owner of My Canna Buds and their respective hired security personnel, according to Erland.

“The KPD was aware of the concert and the potential for violence based on open-source and human intelligence,” Erland said.

Several officers were sent to the area before and during the concert, which allowed officers to respond quickly when shots were fired.

At least seven firearms were recovered from the scene by responding officers.

“I am incredibly thankful for our officers who were deployed in the area and responded immediately after shots were fired,” Chief Paul Noel said. “We are not going to tolerate violence that impacts our community, especially from those who come from outside of our community to perpetrate it.”

Additional charges are possible when the investigation is complete.

