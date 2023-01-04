Vols wideout Walker Merrill enters transfer portal

Merrill - an in-state receiver out of Brentwood High School - caught eight passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Walker Merrill
Walker Merrill(Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics | Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee sophomore wide receiver Walker Merrill entered his name into the transfer portal Wednesday.

Merrill - a 6′1″, 195-pound in-state receiver out of Brentwood High School - caught eight passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns this season.

In a social media post Wednesday morning, Merrill addressed his decision to enter the portal.

“I want to thank God, my coaches and Vol Nation for a great two years in Knoxville,” Merrill said. “My time there will always be cherished. I gave everything I had to the program and gained a lot of great memories, friendships and experiences.”

Merrill’s last reception of the season went for a seven-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt. He didn’t record a catch in Tennessee’s Orange Bowl win over Clemson despite Tennessee being without its two most productive receivers in Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

Merrill was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class and joined redshirt sophomore RJ Perry in the portal Wednesday. Perry moved from defensive line to the offensive line in 2020 and played in seven games last season.

Nine Tennessee players have entered portal since the end of regular season. Tennessee has signed four players out of the portal: BYU linebacker Keenan Pili, Texas offensive tackle Adrej Karic, UC-Davis tight end McCallan Castles and Indiana kicker Charles Campbell.

